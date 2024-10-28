 Skip to main content
Peter Gallagher, Julianna Margulies, Delia Ephron and More on Left on Tenth's Romantic Vision of New York City

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 28, 2024
Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies in “Left on Tenth”
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Left on Tenth, the stage adaptation of Delia Ephron’s memoir of the same name, starring Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies, opened at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre on October 22.

“I've begun to believe that every little piece of luck in life is a small miracle,” Ephron told The Broadway Show on opening night. “It's like if you go on the subway platform and the subway comes right away, OK, that's a miracle, right? But then there are miracles like this. Then there are miracles so big that you don't even know how to catalog them, and that's what this has been for me.”

The Broadway Show also spoke to Gallagher, Margulies and director Susan Stroman about the romance of New York and how theater can be medicine—and to dog trainer Bill Berloni about the show's canine stars. Check out the full segment below.

 

