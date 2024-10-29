 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Kristin Chenoweth Rejoicifies After a Screening of the Wicked Film: 'I'm Actually Dead'

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 29, 2024
Kristin Chenoweth
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com

The Wicked movie has received the official stamp of approval from OG Galinda, Kristin Chenoweth. After a screening held in New York City on October 28, Chenoweth gushed from the back seat of her car, "Oh my gosh I just saw the movie and I'm dying. I'm deceased. I'm actually dead. I'm not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special." She went on to praise the film's director, Jon M. Chu, as well as the whole cast, and of course, its pair of leading witches: "Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] are amazing."

In addition to the film's cast, the screening was attended by a number of Broadway Ozians, past and present. Grande posted a series of photos from the event, beginning her caption with "a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours." The carousel includes an image of Grande sitting next to an emotional Chenoweth mid-screening, a selfie featuring Broadway's original Fiyero and Boq—Norbert Leo Butz and Christopher Fitzgerald—and an epic group shot of Glindas and Elphabas including current Broadway stars, Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey

In tribute to her sisters in magic, Grande concluded her post with, "my heart is overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it's an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore." 

Wicked: Part One will arrive in theaters on November 22.

Related Shows

Wicked

from $134.40

Star Files

Kristin Chenoweth

Cynthia Erivo

Articles Trending Now

  1. Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Sets Broadway Venue and Dates
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Next Musical Will Be The Illusionist, Directed by Jamie Lloyd
  3. Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor Burn Bright for Romeo + Juliet's Broadway Opening
Back to Top