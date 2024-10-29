Kristin Chenoweth Rejoicifies After a Screening of the Wicked Film: 'I'm Actually Dead'

The Wicked movie has received the official stamp of approval from OG Galinda, Kristin Chenoweth. After a screening held in New York City on October 28, Chenoweth gushed from the back seat of her car, "Oh my gosh I just saw the movie and I'm dying. I'm deceased. I'm actually dead. I'm not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special." She went on to praise the film's director, Jon M. Chu, as well as the whole cast, and of course, its pair of leading witches: "Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] are amazing."

In addition to the film's cast, the screening was attended by a number of Broadway Ozians, past and present. Grande posted a series of photos from the event, beginning her caption with "a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours." The carousel includes an image of Grande sitting next to an emotional Chenoweth mid-screening, a selfie featuring Broadway's original Fiyero and Boq—Norbert Leo Butz and Christopher Fitzgerald—and an epic group shot of Glindas and Elphabas including current Broadway stars, Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey.

In tribute to her sisters in magic, Grande concluded her post with, "my heart is overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it's an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore."

Wicked: Part One will arrive in theaters on November 22.