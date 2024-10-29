Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler, Jack Antonoff and More Celebrate Romeo + Juliet's Official Broadway Arrival

"The youth are f**ked" is the tagline for Sam Gold's revival of Romeo + Juliet, which celebrated its Broadway opening on October 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Twenty-year-old Kit Connor and 23-year-old Rachel Zegler make their Broadway debuts as Shakespeare's title lovers, bringing starry-eyed innocence to Gold's perfectly unruly reimagining of the classic tale. Choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff even get to throw their talents in the Broadway stew.

The vibes on 50th Street are punk rock and The Broadway Show got an inside look on opening night, chatting with the production's stars and creative masterminds. Watch the full video below.