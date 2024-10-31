Celebrating Hell's Kitchen and the Power of Arts Education at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

The Arthur Miller Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing theater education to New York City public schools, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Theater Education Programs at its annual gala on October 27. This year's event was held at the Shubert Theatre, home to Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, a story that proves the limitless potential young people can realize through music and art. The musical's composer, Alicia Keys, was among the honorees, as was book writer Kristoffer Diaz and the teacher who set Keys on her path to success, Aziza Miller.

"It's what I do. It's why I breathe," said Miller at the gala. Not only is she portrayed in Hell's Kitchen by the character Miss Liza Jane (played by Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis), but she's joined the pit band, playing keys for the musical in her Broadway debut. "I remember when the dream started, and it's come full circle," she said.

The event also featured a performance of Keys' song "Kaleidoscope" by New York City students—a presentation that could jettison any doubt about the power of art to build confidence and a spirit of collaboration.

"The story of Hell's Kitchen is the story of the Arthur Miller Foundation," said Jaime Hastings, Executive Director of the Arthur Miller Foundation. "It's all about a teacher seeing potential in someone who doesn't yet see potential in themself, and then helping them realize that passion. That's what we hope we are able to do for our teachers and our students."

Watch the full video below.