Revamped Phantom of the Opera to Embark on North American Tour in 2025

A reconfigured version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera will embark on a multi-year North American tour. The production will launch in November 2025 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD. Additional tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

The touring production is based on the production that opened in London’s His Majesty’s Theatre—the birthplace of the original show—in 2021. It is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. It features the original designs of Maria Bjornson adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker. It will feature a 38-person cast and a 14-musician orchestra (compared to 27 on Broadway).

The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running Broadway show ever. The production ended its historic 35-year run at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023.

“The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America,” said Lloyd Webber in a statement. “While Hal, Gillie and Maria are, sadly, no longer with us, they live on in the show we all created together. Love, passion and live theatre are what The Phantom of the Opera is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one. I am absolutely delighted that we are bringing this very special production back to audiences across North America.”

“Our exciting new team, inspired by their predecessors’ glorious work, updated certain aspects of the production that resulted in a dazzlingly fresh version of the much-loved original, which was rapturously received by audiences and critics alike,” said producer Cameron Mackintosh. “So, in just a year’s time, when we raise our even more sensational chandelier, you can once again thrill to Andrew’s soaring music of the night and be swept away by a revitalized Phantom in all its glory!”

The tour will be the musical’s fourth in the country.

This week also saw the announcement that a new Lloyd Webber musical is in the works, The Illusionist, to be directed by Sunset Boulevard director Jamie Lloyd.