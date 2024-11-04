 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Adam Pascal to Replace Joey McIntyre in Drag: The Musical

News
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 4, 2024
Adam Pascal
(Photo c/o The Press Room)

Adam Pascal will join the cast of Drag: The Musical as straight man Tom Hutchinson, beginning performances at New World Stages on December 11. He takes over for Joey McIntyre, who plays his final performance on December 9.

Pascal is best known for his Tony-nominated performance as Roger Davis in the original Broadway production of Rent. His Broadway credits also include Chicago, Cabaret, Aida, Something Rotten!, Disaster! and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

He joins a cast that stars RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck (through January 11, 2025) as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn and Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry. Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of 10-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Teddy Wilson Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard and Kodiak Thompson.

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed. The show is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. 

Related Shows

DRAG: The Musical

from $51.81

Star Files

Adam Pascal

Articles Trending Now

  1. Toast Wicked's 21st Birthday with Mary Kate Morrissey Singing 'The Wizard and I'
  2. Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Sets Broadway Venue and Dates
  3. You Can Take Nicole Scherzinger Out of the Pussycat Dolls, But You Can't Take the Pussycat Doll Out of Norma Desmond
Back to Top