Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr. and the Swept Away Shipmates Talk Charting New Waters on Broadway

Swept Away, the new shipwreck musical inspired by the music of the Avett Brothers, has kicked off performances at the Longacre Theatre, officially opening November 19.

The Broadway Show spoke to the director Michael Mayer, scenic designer Rachel Hauck and show stars John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall about the music of the Avetts and plumbing dark depths on Broadway.

“I can't reveal the surprises,” said Sands, “but I can say that if people are coming to expect an Avett Brothers concert, they will get that—and then they'll get other things as well. If people are coming expecting a theatrical experience, and something that will move them and challenge them, they will get that. And they'll also get the Avett Brothers concert vibes as well. I'm excited for both of those two different audiences to merge together as one, and then walk out of the theater having had a great experience together.”

According to Enscoe, audiences should batten down the hatches and prepare for stormy weather, emotionally speaking. “It's only 90 minutes long,” said Encoe, “but at the end you're gonna be like, ‘What just happened to me?’”

