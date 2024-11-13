John Cardoza and Solea Pfieffer Are Giving Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer have taken over as Broadway’s bohemian lover boy Christian and his sparkling diamond Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The pair of Broadway veterans—Cardoza last seen as Young Noah in The Notebook and Pfeiffer a recent Eurydice of Hadestown—are thrilled to be at the center of the opulent musical that took Broadway by storm five years ago. They’re giving fans everything they know and love about this romantic tale, and leaning hard into the truth at the heart of it all.

Watch Cardoza and Pfeiffer talk about their onstage partnership in the video below.