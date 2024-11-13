 Skip to main content
What a Wonderful Opening: On the Red Carpet with A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 13, 2024
James Monroe Iglehart
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On November 11, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical opened at Studio 54. The new musical traces the life of the jazz luminary Louis Armstrong from the honky-tonks of New Orleans to the clubs of Chicago and the illustrious stages of New York City.

The musical stars James Monroe Iglehart as ol’ Satchmo himself, with Darlesia Cearcy, Kim Exum, Dionne Figgins and Jennie Harney-Fleming as his four wives. Iglehart also co-directs, with Christopher Renshaw and Christina Sajous.

Broadway.com was there to witness the vivacious red carpet celebrations. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Let’s hear it for the wives: Kim Exum, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Darlesia Cearcy and Dionne Figgins
James Monroe Iglehart with James T. Lane, who takes on the role of Louis at some performances
The full ensemble and swings of “A Wonderful World”
View the Full Gallery Here

