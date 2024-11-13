What a Wonderful Opening: On the Red Carpet with A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

On November 11, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical opened at Studio 54. The new musical traces the life of the jazz luminary Louis Armstrong from the honky-tonks of New Orleans to the clubs of Chicago and the illustrious stages of New York City.

The musical stars James Monroe Iglehart as ol’ Satchmo himself, with Darlesia Cearcy, Kim Exum, Dionne Figgins and Jennie Harney-Fleming as his four wives. Iglehart also co-directs, with Christopher Renshaw and Christina Sajous.

Broadway.com was there to witness the vivacious red carpet celebrations. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Let’s hear it for the wives: Kim Exum, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Darlesia Cearcy and Dionne Figgins

James Monroe Iglehart with James T. Lane, who takes on the role of Louis at some performances