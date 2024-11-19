Ryan McCartan to Take Over Title Role in The Great Gatsby on Broadway in January

Ryan McCartan will take over as Jay Gatsby in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, beginning performances at the Broadway Theatre on January 21, 2025. He replaces the musical's original star Jeremy Jordan, who plays his final performance January 19.

McCartan made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Fiyero in Wicked and took over as Hans in the Broadway production of Disney's Frozen in 2020. He is also well known for originating the role of J.D. in the off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, and for starring as Brad Majors in the Fox musical TV film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. McCartan was previously slated to perform in the Stephen Sondheim revue Old Friends, beginning performances on Broadway in March 2025. His replacement has not been announced.

In addition to Jordan, The Great Gatsby currently stars Eva Noblezada as Daisy, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Jake Trammel and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25.