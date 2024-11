On November 11, the sci-fi adventure rom-com Maybe Happy Ending—the show that brought robots to Broadway—celebrated an electric opening night. Stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, director Michael Arden, show creators Will Aronson and Hue Park and more donned their finest on the Belasco Theatre’s red carpet.

Broadway.com was there. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Helen J Shen, making her Broadway debut as the winsome robot Claire in “Maybe Happy Ending,” rocks her mother’s dress on the red carpet

Creators Will Aronson (book, music) and Hue Park (book, lyrics) and director Michael Arden have brought the show to Broadway eight years after its premiere in South Korea

For his first original role on Broadway, Darren Criss plays the endearing, jazz-loving robot Oliver