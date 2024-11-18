Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Isabelle McCalla and More Join Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center

The upcoming world-premiere production of Schmigadoon!, based on the Emmy-winning Apple Original series, has announced initial casting and creative team. The show will be presented as part of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series at the Eisenhower Theater in D.C. from January 31 to February 9, 2025.

Schmigadoon! will star two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, Spamalot) as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

They are joined by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role from the television series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz as Doc Lopez, Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Mildred Layton and Ryan Vasquez as Danny Bailey.

“It is a thrilling opportunity to expand the scope of Broadway Center Stage by producing our first world-premiere musical,” said John F. Kennedy Center artistic director and executive producer Jeffrey Finn. “There could not be a more perfect show to do this with than Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy that celebrates the hallmark of the Broadway Center Stage series, great Broadway musicals. I can’t wait for audiences to join us in the magical and hilarious world of Schmigadoon! with this incredible cast and creative team.”

The musical will feature hits from the Grammy–nominated score—including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus new songs. The production will include musical direction by Steven Malone, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, musical supervision by David Chase, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Haley Parcher.

The Emmy Award-winning Apple Original musical comedy series starred Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and a host of Broadway veterans.