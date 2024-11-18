Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kristin Chenoweth and More Talk Wicked at the Film's NYC Premiere

Wicked: Part One, landing in movie theaters on November 22, has the whole world talking about Broadway. But to quote a wise woman in ruby slippers, "There's no place like home."

See Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talk with the stars of the film at its New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, just a few blocks away from the Gerswhin Theatre where Wicked has been running for 21 years. He chats with the big screen's leading witches—Broadway veteran Ariana Grande and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, who now join Wicked's Broadway legacy. Wontorek also catches up with Tony nominee Ethan Slater, who stands on the shoulders of original Boq, Christopher Fitzgerald, as well as Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, Broadway's forever-Glinda.

Watch the full video below.