Follow Eva Noblezada on a Backstage Tour at Broadway's The Great Gatsby

The party's roaring on at The Great Gatsby, and Eva Noblezada leads the revelry as F. Scott Fitzgerald's "beautiful little fool," Daisy Buchanan. Eight performances a week, you can find the two-time Tony-nominated actress at the Broadway Theatre—the place she broke onto the Broadway scene in 2017 as Kim in Miss Saigon. She's walked those halls thousands of times, so The Broadway Show knew she would be the consummate host for a backstage tour.

Follow her through the bowels of the Broadway as she shows off Gatsby's many 1920s-inspired wigs, the orchestra pit where Jeremy Jordan pulls off his end-of-show-stunt and her own finely decorated dressing room where even lamps get their own lingerie.