Cult of Love, By Russian Doll Co-Creator Leslye Headland, Begins Performances on Broadway Tonight

Cult of Love, a home-for-the-holidays family dramedy written by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, begins performances at Broadway's Hayes Theater on November 20. The official opening night is December 12.

The ensemble production stars Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, David Rasche, Mare Winningham, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell and Christopher Sears. Trip Cullman directs.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family. Four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The family’s holiday traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

The play is the Headland's seventh in a play cycle exploring the seven deadly sins; Cult of Love examines the sin of pride. Headland's play Assistance, inspired by her time as Harvey Weinstein's personal assistant, was staged at Playwrights Horizons in 2012. Most recently, she was also the creator of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+.

The creative team includes scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert and sound design by Darron L West. Jacinth Greywoode serves as music supervisor.