JIMBO the Drag Clown to Replace Alaska Thunderf*ck in Drag: The Musical

JIMBO, beloved drag clown and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, will take over for Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway in the cast of Drag: The Musical. As previously announced, Alaska will play her final performance at New World Stages on January 12, 2025. JIMBO steps into the role from January 13 through February 7.

The cast also currently features Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz//Liberty Van Der Snatch, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn and Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry. Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of 10-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Teddy Wilson Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard and Kodiak Thompson. Joey McIntyre plays straight man Tom Hutchinson through December 9 with Adam Pascal beginning performances on December 11.

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed. The show is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. The book, music and lyrics are by Thunderf*ck, multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tomas Costanza and songwriter Ashley Gordon.