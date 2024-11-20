Grab Your Tissues: Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha Sing 'For Good'

The world is counting down the hours to Wicked's official arrival on the big screen on November 22. It's a Wicked frenzy and Broadway.com is happy to feed it with an in-studio performance by Broadway's Green Girl and Glinda the Good.

The two iconic roles are played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Jon M. Chu's two-part film, but Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha are the pair of witches holding things down at the Gershwin Theatre. So as we all prepare to watch Chu's version of the Wicked's first act, here's a taste of the tears coming to cinemas this time next year with Morrissey and Socha's rendition of Broadway's great platonic love song, "For Good."