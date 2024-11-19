Don't Tell Marcia! with Cabaret's Marty Lauter, Episode 1: A Dream Come True

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

In episode one, Lauter gives viewers the lay of the land backstage at the August Wilson Theatre. They kick it off with some fan questions, roam the halls meeting fellow Cabaret cast and crew members and show us the right way to apply a "wiglet." As a longtime fan of the Broadway.com vlogs, Lauter also shows some brand loyalty with a special piece of merch.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.