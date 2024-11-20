Christy Altomare and Mary Beth Peil Will Return to Anastasia in Concert

Members of the original Broadway cast of Anastasia will reprise their roles for a one-night-only concert performance of the musical in February. Christy Altomare, Mary Beth Peil and John Bolton will take to the stage for the Manhattan Concert Productions event at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2025.

The concert will feature Altomare as Anya, Peil as Dowager Empress and Bolton as Vlad, joined by Jordan Donica as Gleb, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dmitry and Rachel York as Countess Lily. The ensemble members are Alex Aquilino, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Janet Dickinson, Brett-Marco Glauser, Thomas Henke, Ken Krugman, Victoria Madden and Shina Ann Morris.

The production of the Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens musical will include a 400-voice chorus, the New York City Chamber Orchestra and featured appearances by New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck as Odette in Swan Lake and Roman Mejia and Chun Wai Chan as her Swan Lake partners. Sarah Hartmann and Tom Murray direct.

Anastasia follows a young woman on a thrilling journey to uncover the truth about her past. With the help of a charming con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat, Anya races across Europe, pursued by a determined Soviet officer, in a story filled with adventure, courage and love. Based on the 20th Century Fox animated film, Anastasia ran on Broadway for two years from March 2017 to March 2019. The show features a book by Terrence McNally.

This concert production is part of MCP’s Broadway Series. Previous performances in the series include Children of Eden, Ragtime, Titanic, The Secret Garden, Parade, Crazy for You and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.