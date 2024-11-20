Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, Starring Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Marissa Jaret Winokur, Extends Run

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, a show celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hairspray and reuniting three of its stars, has extended its run by three weeks. The show, starring Marissa Jaret Winokur (the musical's Tony-winning Tracy Turnblad), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Penny Pingleton) and Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Amber Von Tussle), will now play New World Stages through December 21.

An evening of songs and storytelling, the show features numbers from Hairspray as well as a variety of songs associated with Winokur, Butler and Bundy from musicals including Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked and Gypsy. The trio also shares stories about their friendship, careers and children, and perform original mashups and parody numbers. Andrew Byrne serves as musical director.

"We've known each other for over 20 years," Bundy told The Broadway Show. "The friendship is deep, and it's gotten deeper doing this show."