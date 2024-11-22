The Stars of Broadway's Swept Away Make Waves in Our Exclusive Opening-Night Portraits

Swept Away, the harrowing new musical about a shipwreck that leaves four members of a whaling crew adrift in a lifeboat, celebrated its Broadway opening on November 19. John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall star as the central quartet, performing songs from the Avett Brothers' folk-rock catalogue to tell their story of faith, redemption and brotherhood.

Michael Mayer directs the cast of long-haired, seafarers—an American Idiot reunion for him, Gallagher and Sands. Swept Away's opening-night party also facilitated another emotional reunion, with original Spring Awakening stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele joining Gallagher and Mayer (both Tony winners for Spring Awakening) for their latest Broadway milestone.

Broadway.com captured a number of special moments throughout the evening in our nautical portrait studio. Look through some shimmering highlights and see the full gallery below.

Adrian Blake Enscoe crashes a photo with director Michael Mayer and John Gallagher Jr.

Wayne Duvall is Swept Away's stoic Captain

It's a Spring Awakening reunion! Lea Michele, director Michael Mayer, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr. snap a family photo