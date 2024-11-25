 Skip to main content
Boy George Will Swing From the Chandelier in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! Again

News
by Darryn King • Nov 25, 2024
Boy George
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman and Matthew Murphy)

Boy George, the British singer, songwriter, fashion designer and producer, will return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, reprising the role of impresario Harold Zidler. George replaces Robert Petkoff in the role from March 18, 2025 for a limited run through May 25.

George is an '80s pop icon known for his soulful voice and penchant for flamboyant headwear. As the lead singer of the new wave trailblazers Culture Club, he sang such timeless hits as “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon.” See his sitdown interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek during his debut run with Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! currently stars John Cardoza as Christian, Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, David Harris as the Duke, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini.
 
Now running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Moulin Rouge! is a theatrical remake of Baz Luhrmann’s musical film, mashing up more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The show is directed by Alex Timbers.

