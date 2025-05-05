Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Quinn Titcomb to Star as Dolly Parton in World Premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical

Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Quinn Titcomb will be the trio of actors to star as Dolly Parton in Dolly: An Original Musical, having its pre-Broadway world premiere at the Fisher Center in Nashville, Tennessee this summer. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the production has added two weeks to its run, with performances now running from July 18 through August 31 with an official August 8 opening.

Clarke's Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Allegiance, Wicked and last season's Tony-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Dolly: An Original Musical reunites her with Sher, having also played the role of Clara in his production of The Light in the Piazza, broadcast as part of PBS’ Live From Lincoln Center series.

St. Louis most recently played Rose in the hit off-Broadway musical comedy Titanique. On Broadway, she starred in Kinky Boots, Wicked and Rock of Ages.

Titcomb, a native of South Florida, has appeared in national touring and regional productions of Waitress, Les Misérables, The Sound of Music, Frozen and Fun Home.

Two actors from “The Search for Dolly,” the production's national casting search, will join the Nashville company of Dolly: An Original Musical. Complete casting and design team for the production will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dolly: An Original Musical tells Parton's rags-to-riches story from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. The show will feature a score by Parton comprising some of her biggest hits as well as new songs written especially for the musical. Parton also pens the book with Maria S. Schlatter.