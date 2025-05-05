 Skip to main content
Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary! and More Earn Nominations for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 5, 2025
Megan Hilty in "Death Becomes Her"; Darren Criss in "Maybe Happy Ending"; Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Emilio Madrid)

The results are in! Broadway.com readers have selected the nominees for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans. Now it's time to scan the list and vote for who you want to take home the trophies. 

Maybe Happy Ending leads the field with 15 nominations, including four nominations for each of its stars, Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Their castmates Dez Duron and Marcus Choi also earned nominations (two for Duron and one for Choi). Death Becomes Her is another major contender with 12 nominations, followed by Cole Escola's hit comedy Oh, Mary! with a total of nine nominations. Escola alone earned five nominations, tying with Death Becomes Her's Megan Hilty for the most nominations earned by a single individual. Sam Gold's fall revival of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, is also a popular production, earning nine nominations, closely followed by Sunset Boulevard with eight nominations.  

Voting is open now through Friday, May 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will be announced the week of May 12, and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebration will take place on May 29. 

Read the full list of nominees below, and click here to cast your vote! 

Favorite New Musical
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Smash

Favorite New Play
Good Night, and Good Luck
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Roommate
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Favorite Musical Revival
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
The Last Five Years
Once Upon a Mattress
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Play Revival
Eureka Day
Glengarry Glen Ross
Othello
Our Town
Romeo + Juliet
Yellow Face

Favorite Long-Running Show
Cabaret
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Hamilton
The Outsiders
Wicked

Favorite Tour
Beetlejuice
Come From Away
Hadestown
Hamilton
Les Misérables
Wicked

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Jim Parsons, Our Town
Denzel Washington, Othello

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Sean Astin, Elf
Christian Borle, Tammy Faye
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Marcus Choi, Maybe Happy Ending
Dez Duron, Maybe Happy Ending
Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Caroline Bowman, Smash
Erika Henningsen, Just in Time
Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins
Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Michelle Williams, Death Becomes Her
Joy Woods, Gypsy

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Neal Bledsoe, Othello
Alex Breaux, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Andrew Burnap, Othello
Bill Burr, Glengarry Glen Ross
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Gabby Beans, Romeo + Juliet
Zoey Deutch, Our Town
Tommy Dorfman, Romeo + Juliet
Amber Gray, Eureka Day
Amalia Yoo, John Proctor is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose

Favorite Diva Performance
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Funny Performance
David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Onstage Pair
Danny Burstein and Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet
Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Darren Criss and Hwaboon (Beloved Houseplant), Maybe Happy Ending
Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Dez Duron, Maybe Happy Ending
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
David Thaxton, Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Replacement (Male)
Tituss Burgess, Oh, Mary!
John Cardoza, Moulin Rouge!
Jordan Fisher, Moulin Rouge!
Adam Lambert, Cabaret
Ryan McCartan, The Great Gatsby
Orville Peck, Cabaret

Favorite Replacement (Female)
Jenna Bainbridge, Wicked
Auli’i Cravalho, Cabaret
Betty Gilpin, Oh, Mary!
Sarah Hyland, The Great Gatsby
Eva Noblezada, Cabaret
Solea Pfeiffer, Moulin Rouge!

Favorite New Song
“A Sentimental Person” - Maybe Happy Ending
“Chasing Fireflies” - Maybe Happy Ending
“Dear Bill” - Operation Mincemeat
“For the Gaze” - Death Becomes Her
“Hitting the Road” - Maybe Happy Ending
“World Within My Room” - Maybe Happy Ending

Performance of the Year (Musical)
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Performance of the Year (Play)
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Totals By Show
Maybe Happy Ending - 15
Death Becomes Her - 12
Oh, Mary! - 9
Romeo + Juliet - 9
Sunset Boulevard - 8
Gypsy - 7
Othello - 6
Cabaret - 5
Floyd Collins - 5
Operation Mincemeat - 4
John Proctor is the Villain - 4
Just in Time - 4
The Picture of Dorian Gray - 4
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical - 3
Glengarry Glen Ross - 3
The Great Gatsby - 3
Our Town - 3
Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3
The Roommate - 3
Wicked - 3
Eureka Day - 2
Good Night, and Good Luck - 2
Hadestown - 2
Hamilton - 2
Moulin Rouge! - 2
Once Upon a Mattress - 2
Smash - 2
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 2
Beetlejuice - 1
Come From Away - 1
Elf - 1
The Hills of California - 1
The Last Five Years - 1
Les Misérables - 1
The Outsiders - 1
Purpose - 1
Real Women Have Curves - 1
Redwood - 1
Tammy Faye - 1
Yellow Face - 1

Performers with Multiple Nominations
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! - 5
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her - 5
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending - 4
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet - 4
Audra McDonald, Gypsy - 4
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard - 4
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending - 4
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her - 4
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard - 3
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time - 3
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray - 3
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet - 3
Danny Burstein, Gypsy - 2
David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat - 2
Dez Duron, Maybe Happy Ending - 2
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello - 2
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins - 2
Patti LuPone, The Roommate - 2
Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins - 2
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical - 2
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain  - 2

