Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary! and More Earn Nominations for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Megan Hilty in "Death Becomes Her"; Darren Criss in "Maybe Happy Ending"; Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Emilio Madrid)

The results are in! Broadway.com readers have selected the nominees for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans. Now it's time to scan the list and vote for who you want to take home the trophies.

Maybe Happy Ending leads the field with 15 nominations, including four nominations for each of its stars, Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Their castmates Dez Duron and Marcus Choi also earned nominations (two for Duron and one for Choi). Death Becomes Her is another major contender with 12 nominations, followed by Cole Escola's hit comedy Oh, Mary! with a total of nine nominations. Escola alone earned five nominations, tying with Death Becomes Her's Megan Hilty for the most nominations earned by a single individual. Sam Gold's fall revival of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, is also a popular production, earning nine nominations, closely followed by Sunset Boulevard with eight nominations.

Voting is open now through Friday, May 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will be announced the week of May 12, and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebration will take place on May 29.

Read the full list of nominees below, and click here to cast your vote!

Favorite New Musical

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Smash

Favorite New Play

Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Roommate

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Favorite Musical Revival

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

The Last Five Years

Once Upon a Mattress

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Play Revival

Eureka Day

Glengarry Glen Ross

Othello

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Yellow Face

Favorite Long-Running Show

Cabaret

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

The Outsiders

Wicked

Favorite Tour

Beetlejuice

Come From Away

Hadestown

Hamilton

Les Misérables

Wicked

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Jim Parsons, Our Town

Denzel Washington, Othello

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical

Sean Astin, Elf

Christian Borle, Tammy Faye

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Marcus Choi, Maybe Happy Ending

Dez Duron, Maybe Happy Ending

Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical

Caroline Bowman, Smash

Erika Henningsen, Just in Time

Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Michelle Williams, Death Becomes Her

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play

Neal Bledsoe, Othello

Alex Breaux, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Andrew Burnap, Othello

Bill Burr, Glengarry Glen Ross

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans, Romeo + Juliet

Zoey Deutch, Our Town

Tommy Dorfman, Romeo + Juliet

Amber Gray, Eureka Day

Amalia Yoo, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

Favorite Diva Performance

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Funny Performance

David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Onstage Pair

Danny Burstein and Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Darren Criss and Hwaboon (Beloved Houseplant), Maybe Happy Ending

Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Dez Duron, Maybe Happy Ending

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

David Thaxton, Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)

Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Replacement (Male)

Tituss Burgess, Oh, Mary!

John Cardoza, Moulin Rouge!

Jordan Fisher, Moulin Rouge!

Adam Lambert, Cabaret

Ryan McCartan, The Great Gatsby

Orville Peck, Cabaret

Favorite Replacement (Female)

Jenna Bainbridge, Wicked

Auli’i Cravalho, Cabaret

Betty Gilpin, Oh, Mary!

Sarah Hyland, The Great Gatsby

Eva Noblezada, Cabaret

Solea Pfeiffer, Moulin Rouge!

Favorite New Song

“A Sentimental Person” - Maybe Happy Ending

“Chasing Fireflies” - Maybe Happy Ending

“Dear Bill” - Operation Mincemeat

“For the Gaze” - Death Becomes Her

“Hitting the Road” - Maybe Happy Ending

“World Within My Room” - Maybe Happy Ending

Performance of the Year (Musical)

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Performance of the Year (Play)

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Totals By Show

Maybe Happy Ending - 15

Death Becomes Her - 12

Oh, Mary! - 9

Romeo + Juliet - 9

Sunset Boulevard - 8

Gypsy - 7

Othello - 6

Cabaret - 5

Floyd Collins - 5

Operation Mincemeat - 4

John Proctor is the Villain - 4

Just in Time - 4

The Picture of Dorian Gray - 4

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical - 3

Glengarry Glen Ross - 3

The Great Gatsby - 3

Our Town - 3

Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3

The Roommate - 3

Wicked - 3

Eureka Day - 2

Good Night, and Good Luck - 2

Hadestown - 2

Hamilton - 2

Moulin Rouge! - 2

Once Upon a Mattress - 2

Smash - 2

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 2

Beetlejuice - 1

Come From Away - 1

Elf - 1

The Hills of California - 1

The Last Five Years - 1

Les Misérables - 1

The Outsiders - 1

Purpose - 1

Real Women Have Curves - 1

Redwood - 1

Tammy Faye - 1

Yellow Face - 1

Performers with Multiple Nominations

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! - 5

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her - 5

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending - 4

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet - 4

Audra McDonald, Gypsy - 4

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard - 4

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending - 4

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her - 4

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard - 3

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time - 3

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray - 3

Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet - 3

Danny Burstein, Gypsy - 2

David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat - 2

Dez Duron, Maybe Happy Ending - 2

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello - 2

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins - 2

Patti LuPone, The Roommate - 2

Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins - 2

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical - 2

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain - 2