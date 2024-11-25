Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen to Embark on North American Tour in Fall 2025

The Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen will embark on a multi-year North American tour. The tour, which will visit more than 30 cities in its first year, will kick off at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in fall 2025.

“Seeing 'Hell's Kitchen' on a Broadway marquee has fulfilled one of my earliest and most influential dreams as an artist and a New Yorker,” said Alicia Keys in a statement. “I’m overjoyed by the impact it has already had with audiences that truly mirror the world around us in New York and I am ecstatic that we can bring the show to so many incredible cities across the country. Let’s gooooo!!!!!“

“We are so excited that Alicia Keys and her team have chosen to open the North American tour of Hell’s Kitchen in Cleveland,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. “Cleveland’s enthusiastic and diverse Broadway audiences will certainly give the show a rapturous welcome and we are so proud that we can lend our expertise and effort to making sure the tour starts off in grand fashion.”

The Broadway cast of Hell's Kitchen currently features Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon, Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. Moon plays Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and Keys' music, including new songs alongside her greatest hits.