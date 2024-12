Disney's The Lion King recently celebrated its 27th Broadway birthday, yet another milestone for the blockbuster musical that's been seen on stages around the world.

As Broadway's current Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper rules over everything the light touches at the Minskoff Theatre. It's a mighty kingdom he's leading—and he offered Broadway.com a peek inside with an exclusive performance of his second-act ballad, "Endless Night." Take a look below.