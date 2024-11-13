Go Backstage at The Lion King—Still Ruling Broadway After 27 Years

Jamaris Mitchell prepares to take the stage (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On November 13, The Lion King will have been on Broadway for 27 years. This year—the 30th anniversary of the original animated film—will also see the release of Mufasa, the CG prequel, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

To celebrate the occasion, Broadway.com went behind the scenes at the Minskoff Theatre to spend a night shadowing two of the show’s hard-working ensemble members. Between them, Jamaris Mitchell and Bongi Duma take on a safari’s worth of roles over the course of a single performance: prey animal, predator, even plant.

Follow their whole journey in the highlights and the full gallery below.

Albert Rhodes (Young Simba) and Nteliseng Nkhela (Rafiki) making art behind the scenes

Jamaris Mitchell as a lioness

Bongi Duma and his fellow hyenas await their cue in the Minskoff lobby