 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Go Backstage at The Lion King—Still Ruling Broadway After 27 Years

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 13, 2024
Jamaris Mitchell prepares to take the stage
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On November 13, The Lion King will have been on Broadway for 27 years. This year—the 30th anniversary of the original animated film—will also see the release of Mufasa, the CG prequel, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

To celebrate the occasion, Broadway.com went behind the scenes at the Minskoff Theatre to spend a night shadowing two of the show’s hard-working ensemble members. Between them, Jamaris Mitchell and Bongi Duma take on a safari’s worth of roles over the course of a single performance: prey animal, predator, even plant.

Follow their whole journey in the highlights and the full gallery below.

Albert Rhodes (Young Simba) and Nteliseng Nkhela (Rafiki) making art behind the scenes
Jamaris Mitchell as a lioness
Bongi Duma and his fellow hyenas await their cue in the Minskoff lobby
Is that a scheming lion sneaking up on that gazelle?
View the Full Gallery Here

Articles Trending Now

  1. Complete Broadway Cast Set for Othello, Led by Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
  2. Mandy Gonzalez on Being Sunset Boulevard's 'Greatest (Guest) Star of All'
  3. Willkommen! Cabaret's Marty Lauter, a.k.a. Marcia Marcia Marcia, to Emcee New Vlog 'Don't Tell Marcia!'
Back to Top