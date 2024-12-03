 Skip to main content
The Swept Away Original Broadway Cast Recording Is on the Horizon

News
by Darryn King • Dec 3, 2024
Adrian Blake Enscoe and the company of "Swept Away"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The original Broadway cast recording of Swept Away, the shipwreck musical thriller set to the music of the Avett Brothers, is on the way. The digital release is set for February 7, 2025, with a physical CD release due in early 2025.

The cast album will feature Avett Brothers songs such as “Hard Worker,” "Murder in the City," “No Hard Feelings,” "Ain't No Man" and the title song performed by the show's cast, led by John Gallagher Jr.Stark SandsAdrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall. Completing the ensemble are Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Broadway creative team includes music supervisor Brian Usifer, music arrangers/orchestrators Chris Miller and Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke and Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers. The album is produced by Usifer, Miller, Van Dyke and Madison Wells Live.

Swept Away features a book by Tony winner John Logan and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer. The production opened at the Longacre Theatre on November 19.

