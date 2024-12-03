Michele Pawk, Caesar Samayoa and More Join Jonathan Groff in the Bobby Darin Musical Just in Time

Additional Broadway casting has been announced for Just in Time, the new musical starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as "Dream Lover" crooner Bobby Darin. The show begins performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on March 28, 2025, with an official opening set for April 23.

Groff will be joined by Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka) and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

The Circle in the Square will be transformed into an intimate, immersive nightclub for the show, with Groff leading a cast of 16 and a live onstage big band performing Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea," "Dream Lover," "Mack the Knife" and “Splish Splash.” The show is developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

The full cast and creative team is to be announced.