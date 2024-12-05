Behind the Scenes—and the Puppetry—of the Life of Pi National Tour

The national tour of Life of Pi, the Tony-winning stage adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel by Yann Martell, is set to launch at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 7.

The Broadway Show spoke to Taha Mandviwala, who plays Pi; Jessica Angleskhan, who plays Amma, Nurse and Orange Juice; and members of the creative team: tour director Ashley Brooke Monroe, U.S. associate puppetry and movement director Jon Hoche and global associate puppetry and movement director Scarlet Wilderink.

"It really gives you the feeling of watching a musical in its scope," said Monroe, "and in the design, and in the sound, but it has the emotional depth and complexity of character of a play—so I think you kind of get the best of both worlds."

Mandviwala is looking forward to "getting to share something that's entirely unique for America—and for all of theater and puppetry—and a celebration of all the things that storytelling is all about."

