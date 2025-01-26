A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical Will Close on Broadway

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, starring Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as the show's title trumpeter and gravel-voiced singer, will play its final Broadway performance at Studio 54 on February 23. The production, which opened on November 11, will have played a total of 151 performances, including 31 previews, at the time of its closing.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical," said the producers in a statement. "This has been a labor of love for our entire cast and creative team, and we are so proud to have brought Louis Armstrong’s extraordinary life and legacy to Broadway. We are grateful to the many people who made this show possible, and our thanks as well to the fantastic audiences who came to experience the glory of Louis Armstrong’s music. For those who haven’t yet seen A Wonderful World, come to Studio 54 in these final weeks, and laissez les bon temps rouler!”

A Wonderful World tells the story of the trumpet virtuso and jazz pioneer, featuring the songs he recorded and made popular throughout his career. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast also features Trista Dollison as standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming, Jr. as Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. James T. Lane plays Armstrong at certain performances.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon L. Armstrong, Wesley Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell and Dori Waymer.

Iglehart co-directs the production alongside Christina Sajous and the show's original director, Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw. The book is by Aurin Squire (This Is Us) and is co-conceived by Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine.