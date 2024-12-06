Seafaring Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away Will End Its Broadway Voyage

Swept Away, the new seafaring musical with music and lyrics by the Avett Brothers, will play its final Broadway performance on December 15. The production, which began previews at the Longacre Theatre on October 29 and opened November 19, will have played 32 regular performances and 20 previews at the time of its closing.

Including Avett Brothers songs such as “No Hard Feelings,” “Murder in the City” and “Ain’t No Man,” Swept Away is a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. The production stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall. It is partly inspired by the Avett Brothers’ 2004 concept album Mignonette—itself inspired by the story of the 1884 shipwreck of that name—with a book by John Logan, direction by Michael Mayer and choreography by David Neumann.

The Broadway creative team includes music supervisor Brian Usifer, music arrangers/orchestrators Chris Miller and Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams and Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers.

The original Broadway cast recording of Swept Away is set for digital release on February 7, 2025, with a physical CD release set for early 2025.