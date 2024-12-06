Back to the Future North American Tour to Welcome New George McFly

The North American tour of Back to the Future has announced a new George McFly. Mike Binderman (The Cher Show national tour) will join the show in the role on January 14, 2025 at the San Diego Civic Center in San Diego, California. He replaces Burke Swanson. The tour is currently playing the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Oregon.

Bindeman joins a cast that fetaures Don Stephenson as Doc Brown, Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland.

Back to the Future, based on the 1985 film of the same name, has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The Broadway show, directed by John Rando, opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 3, 2023 and will play its final performance there on January 5, 2025.