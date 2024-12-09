Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Make Broadway Debut in & Juliet

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet. In a one-night-only event, Jackson will have a walk-on role at the Sondheim Theatre at the December 14 evening performance.

A talkback with the Justice will take place immediately after the show.

Jackson took her seat on the highest court on June 30, 2022, becoming the first Black female Supreme Court justice to do so. In her New York Times best-selling memoir Lovely One, she described a long held dream of “becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.”

At a public appearance promoting the memoir at the Apollo Theater in September, Jackson reflected on her love of musical theater and belted a few lines from “Home” from the musical The Wiz: “When I think of home, I think of a place/Where there’s love overflowing”. She then segued into a lyric from Schoolhouse Rock.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as Juliet, Paulo Szot as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François, none of whom are high-ranking judicial officials.