Terrence Mann Joins Broadway's The Great Gatsby as the Show Kicks Off Its Centennial Celebration

Three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann will join the cast of Broadway's The Great Gatsby as Wolfsheim for a limited run from January 8 through April 20, 2025. He takes over for original cast member Eric Anderson, who will perform the role at the Broadway Theatre through January 5.

Mann's Broadway credits include Tuck Everlasting, Pippin (Tony nom), Beauty and The Beast (Tony nom), Les Misérables (Tony nom), Finding Neverland, Cats, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Show and more. On screen, he played assistant choreographer Larry in Richard Attenborough's film version of A Chorus Line.

Mann joins the Broadway company as the musical kicks off The Great Gatsby Centennial Celebration, a year-long party in honor of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel, published in 1925. The celebration begins with a benefit performance and Gatsby-style soiree on January 16 at the New York Public Library, all proceeds benefiting the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The celebratory evening will also toast the final performance week for the show’s original star, Jeremy Jordan, who will pass the Gatsby torch to Ryan McCartan, beginning performances in the title role on January 21.

In addition to Jordan and Anderson, the cast of The Great Gatsby currently stars Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

The show features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.