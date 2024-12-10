Jamaal Fields-Green to Take Over Lead Role in London’s MJ

After having starred in MJ on the show's national tour earlier this year, Jamaal Fields-Green will now take over the role in London. Fields-Green, who has now performed in productions of the musical on Broadway, on the U.S. national tour and in London, replaces Tony winner Myles Frost. He begins performances at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre on January 14, 2025.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to have the opportunity to perform in this show and role here in London,” said Fields-Green in a statement. “Ever since I made my debut in the West End earlier this year, something in the city has been calling me back. London—I’m excited to share my artistry and make some magic with you in this beautiful city. I hope to see you at the theatre, I promise you’re not going to want to miss it. Let’s party!”

“Having Jamaal’s brilliance lead the West End production after dazzling audiences on Broadway and across America ensures that MJ will have continued success on the stage of Prince Edward Theatre as he brings MJ magic to London,” said director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

For the national tour production, Jordan Markus will take over the title role, for which he serves as alternate, beginning December 31, 2024.

A portrait of the Prince of Pop and his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. The North American Tour is currently playing in Hartford, while the German production is playing at Stage Theater an der Elbe, Hamburg, starring Benét Monteiro. The show is set to open in Sydney, Australia in 2025.