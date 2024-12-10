Don't Tell Marcia! with Cabaret’s Marty Lauter, Episode 4: Elphaba Battle Cries and Lessons in Glitter

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

Last week, we got a full Emcee makeup tutorial, so this week, it's time to give Victor the spotlight. See Marty do their full transformation into the most adorable, apple-cheeked Kit Kat Club-er you've ever seen—all while trading Elphaba battle cries with beloved castmates. Remember to take notes if you want to recreate the look (not the riffs) for yourself.

