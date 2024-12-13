 Skip to main content
Gotta Get a Gimmick! Lesli Margherita, Gypsy's Tessie Tura, Makes it 'Tessie's Turn' in Brand-New Vlog

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 13, 2024
Lesli Margherita
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.”

Now, in keeping with the spirit of burlesque, Margherita is inviting curious fans to see much, much more. She's a veteran vlogger who taught us that it's all about "Looks Not Books" as Matilda's Mrs. Wormwood, and that "Ship Happens" as Dames at Sea's Mona Kent. Back on the boards, she'll be spending six weeks, from December 20 through January 21, 2025, taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre with her vlog Tessie’s Turn. Expect run-ins with stars Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak and more.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

