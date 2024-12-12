 Skip to main content
Meet the Broadway Cast of English, Playwright Sanaz Toossi's 'Scream Into the Void'

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 12, 2024
Director Knud Adams (left) and playwright Sanaz Toossi (right) with the cast of "English": Hadi Tabbal, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat and Pooya Mohseni (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

EnglishSanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play set inside a TOEFL classroom (Test of English as a Foreign Language), begins its Broadway run on January 3, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Directed by Knud Adams, the play uses its setting to untangle questions about language and communication while opening up the experience of immigrants going about the process of American assimilation. 

"I'm the daughter of two Iranian immigrants who do not speak English as a first language," Toossi told The Broadway Show at a recent press event where her stars Tala AsheAva LalezarzadehPooya MohseniMarjan Neshat and Hadi Tabbal also spoke about the production. "I have had a front-row seat to the way we treat people who speak with an accent or stumble over their words. So it was important to me to express my frustration." 

Watch the full video below. 

