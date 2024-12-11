Dancer and Social Media Star Charli D'Amelio Extends Run in & Juliet

Charli D'Amelio, a dancer and social media personality with over 155 million followers on TikTok, has extended her run as part of the cast of & Juliet. She joined the ensemble in the dance-heavy role of Charmian beginning performances on October 29 at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Her limited engagement, initially planned to end on January 19, 2025, will now run through April 6.

D'Amelio was a competitive dancer for over a decade before kicking off her career on social media. She won season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and led her own Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show.

The show's cast features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique, Nathan Levy as François and Paulo Szot as Lance. As previously announced, Joey Fatone will join the company as Lance on January 21.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.