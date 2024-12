Shailene Woodley, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Roberta Colindrez, playwright Leslye Headland, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Bernard, Zachary Quinto, Mare Winningham, Christopher Sears, director Trip Cullman and David Rasche (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Cult of Love, a home-for-the-holidays family dramedy written by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland and directed by Trip Cullman, opened at Broadway's Hayes Theater on December 12.

Broadway.com was there to see Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, David Rasche, Mare Winningham, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell, Christopher Sears and more celebrate.

Check out the highlights and gallery below.

Shailene Woodley plays Diana, the youngest Dahl sibling and wife to Christopher Lowell’s Episcopal priest husband James

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland makes a welcome return to New York theater

Molly Bernard plays Rachel, wife to Zachary Quinto’s Mark