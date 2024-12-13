 Skip to main content
Renée Elise Goldsberry Brings Quirky Love Stories to Life in All In on Broadway

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 13, 2024
Renée Elise Goldsberry
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

In Broadway’s All In, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry is having a lovely time sitting in a chair “reading the most beautiful love stories ever told,” she said to Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. Goldsberry is also in esteemed company, sharing the stage with funny guys John Mulaney, Fred Armisen and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind. (A rotating cast perform on different dates.) Simon Rich’s stories, originally written for the New Yorker, combine comedy with a heartfelt message. “It makes you feel like love is something we are all entitled to and can actually have.”

Check out the full segment below.

