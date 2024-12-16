'Tis the Season to Celebrate Cult of Love's Broadway Opening with Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley and More

Cult of Love, Leslye Headland's dysfunctional-family play tailor-made for the holiday season, opened on December 12 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. Directed by Trip Cullman, the Broadway dramedy—which rounds out Headland's Seven Deadly Sins play cycle with a dive into pride—features an ensemble of 10: Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, David Rasche, Mare Winningham, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell and Christopher Sears. They play the members of the complicated Dahl family (and their significant others) who are simply trying to survive another Christmas gathering while wading through ever-thickening tensions.

Sears commented on audience reactions after the play's opening-night performance: "Sometimes people laugh. Sometimes people cry. Sometimes people laugh and cry. Sometimes people are kind of like, 'Who the hell are these people?'"

Hear from the rest of the stars in the full video below.