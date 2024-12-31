Siempre Viva! Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon Will Host a Backstage Vlog That's 'To Die For'

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves. Introducing To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

For six weeks beginning January 7, 2025, Lamon will show audiences what life is like at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, the land where Death Becomes Her's dueling divas Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard reign supreme. We'll learn about Lamon's daily routine, meet the cast and crew who bring the show to ghoulish life and maybe even get some inside scoop on the musical's death-defying tricks. Stefan has proven himself a loyal ride-or-die—and we all know dying is not an option—so we ride!

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.