Get to Class! English, Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer-Winning Play About English Language Learners, Begins Its Broadway Run

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • Jan 3, 2025
Hadi Tabbal, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat and Pooya Mohseni
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Class is in session for Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, EnglishThe Roundabout Theatre Company-Atlantic Theater co-production begins its Broadway run January 3 at Roundabout's Todd Haimes Theatre. Directed by Knud Adams, the show opens January 23 and runs through March 2.

Set inside an Iranian TOEFL classroom (Test of English as a Foreign Language), English follows a group of adult English learners practicing for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

The Broadway cast, all reprising their performances from the play's 2022 off-Broadway production at the Atlantic Theater, features Tala AsheAva LalezarzadehPooya MohseniMarjan Neshat and Hadi Tabbal. All five cast members are making their Broadway debuts.

The creative team for English includes Marsha Ginsberg (set design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Reza Behjat (lighting design) and Sinan Refik Zafar (sound design). 

