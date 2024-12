Through January 4, Grey Henson leads Elf The Musical on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre as Buddy the Elf—or as Henson likes to call him, "the Dalai Lama of Christmas."

As we all know, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." So Henson paid a special holiday visit to the Broadway.com studio to do just that. Watch his performance of "World's Greatest Dad," Buddy's giddy fever dream of his perfect long-lost father. Try not to smile—I dare you.