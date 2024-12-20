 Skip to main content
Tony Winner Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Welcome First Child

Broadway Babies
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 20, 2024
Ericka Yang and Aaron Tveit
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and his actress fiancée Ericka Yang have welcomed their first child together.

"My fiancée Ericka Yang and I welcomed a baby girl in November," Tveit said in a statement to People.com. "We couldn't be happier she's finally here, and we're full of gratitude during this holiday season.”

Tveit’s Broadway credits include Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can and Sweeney Todd. He won a Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge!, a role to which he returned earlier this year. Yang has been an ensemble member in the Broadway casts of Rock of Ages (later playing the role of Sherrie), American Psycho, Doctor Zhivago, Miss Saigon and Moulin Rouge! Tveit and Yang met on the latter show.

The couple announced their pregnancy and engagement in July.

Star Files

Aaron Tveit

