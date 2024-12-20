 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Oh, What a Dream—Gypsy's Audra McDonald, Joy Woods and More Strike a Pose in Our Exclusive Opening-Night Portrait Studio

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 20, 2024
Audra McDonald
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway, Broadway how great you are.

December 19 was a night for the history books. The Majestic Theatre, formerly (and maybe still) occupied by an opera-singing Phantom, is now home to six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's Momma Rose in George C. Wolfe's revival of GypsyThe cast of Broadway stars also features Danny Burstein as Herbie, Joy Woods as Louise, Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa and Lesli MargheritaLili Thomas and Mylinda Hull as the show-stopping trio of strippers Tessie Tura, Mazeppa and Electra.

See Broadway.com's stunning portraits of McDonald and company, shot at the Plaza Hotel's opening-night celebration. No gimmick needed. 

Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods play June and Louise after sharing the stage in The Notebook last season (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Danny Burstein has now appeared in more than 20 Broadway shows
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown got a crash course in burlesque performance for Gypsy (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Kevin Csolak charms with his fancy footwork as Tulsa (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $74.59

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Kevin Csolak

Mylinda Hull

Lesli Margherita

Audra McDonald

Lili Thomas

Jordan Tyson

Joy Woods
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and More Original Stars of Hadestown to Join West End Cast in 2025
  2. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland to Play Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
  3. See Exclusive Portraits of Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm, Fran Lebowitz and More As They Celebrate All In: Comedy About Love
Back to Top