Oh, What a Dream—Gypsy's Audra McDonald, Joy Woods and More Strike a Pose in Our Exclusive Opening-Night Portrait Studio

Audra McDonald (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway, Broadway how great you are.

December 19 was a night for the history books. The Majestic Theatre, formerly (and maybe still) occupied by an opera-singing Phantom, is now home to six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's Momma Rose in George C. Wolfe's revival of Gypsy. The cast of Broadway stars also features Danny Burstein as Herbie, Joy Woods as Louise, Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa and Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas and Mylinda Hull as the show-stopping trio of strippers Tessie Tura, Mazeppa and Electra.

See Broadway.com's stunning portraits of McDonald and company, shot at the Plaza Hotel's opening-night celebration. No gimmick needed.

Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods play June and Louise after sharing the stage in The Notebook last season (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Danny Burstein has now appeared in more than 20 Broadway shows

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown got a crash course in burlesque performance for Gypsy (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)