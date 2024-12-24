Don't Tell Marcia! with Cabaret’s Marty Lauter, Episode 6: 'Be Your Own Kit Kat Them'

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

In the sixth and final episode, Lauter recruits their castmates to share parting words of wisdom. Hear from Adam Lambert, Auli'i Cravalho, Bebe Neuwirth, Steven Skybell and even the late Chita Rivera (via Sally Bowles understudy Gabi Campo) as they all impart their best piece of advice for aspiring stage performers. The consensus seems to be: Be yourself, work hard and never be afraid to put wind in your own sails.