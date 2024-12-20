Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 1: Very Demura

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the first episode, Lesli—who is very chill about being on Broadway—enjoys a quiet drink under her portrait at Sardi's. She signs in at the theater, gives a tour of her dressing room (hello Mr. Towelie), then lets us tag along for the duration of a typical show: from makeup application, adjusting her pointe shoes and doing the crossword, to de-winging, de-lashing and greeting fans at stage door.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.